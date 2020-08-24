Largo woman punches, bloodies father because of his flatulence, deputies say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested for domestic battery for attacking her father after an argument over his flatulence, a Pinellas Sheriff’s arrest report states.

Deputies said 40-year-old Nicole Dozois lives with her father, who is listed as the victim in the case. The two reportedly got into an argument Sunday morning after Dozois got angry at her father for his flatulence.

Deputies said Dozois attacked her father, punching him numerous times in the face. The victim was found by police with a bloodied left eye and scratches all over his neck.

Dozois was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

