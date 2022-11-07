LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly hitting a man with a plank, according to police.

An arrest document from the Largo Police Department said the incident happened on 66th Streety North at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Demilyn Daniela Vergara, 31, of Largo was “upset because she was not getting enough attention from her friends.”

In retaliation, Vergara allegedly swung a 2×4 with an exposed nail at an unidentified man’s head, according to the report.

Police said the man suffered an abrasion from the plank to his head. According to the affidavit, the attack was witnessed by another police officer.

After being read her rights, Vergara admitted to swinging the 2X4 but denied hitting the man, the report said.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Records show she had multiple battery convictions from previous arrests and was on probation for battery at the time of this incident.