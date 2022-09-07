PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman is $1 million richer after she purchased a winning scratch-off ticket from a Wawa, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Amy Lemley, 69, claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She purchased the ticket at the Wawa on Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lemley chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the Florida Lottery said. The award marks the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also gives players the best chance to become instant millionaires.

According to the Florida Lottery, the scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.