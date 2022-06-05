PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested Friday after police said she was caught on camera carving her name into the window of a vehicle and biting an officer.

Officers were called to a home in Pinellas County Friday evening where a witness reported that Jennifer Kress, 41, of Largo, was caught using a rock to bang and carve her name into the driver and passenger side windows of a vehicle.

While officers attempted to place the Kress in custody, she braced, tensed, pushed, and pulled away from officers, an arrest affidavit said.

Kress then dropped to the ground and began to kick an officer multiple times, documents added. Once the woman was taken into custody, authorities said she bit the officer on his left forearm.

Kress was charged with criminal mischief, batter on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.

Bond was set at $4,650.