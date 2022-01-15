Largo woman arrested after police shut down drug house near city park, affidavit says

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a woman Friday for allegedly selling drugs out of her home, according to a police affidavit.

The Largo Police Department said they got a tip from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that Ellen Davis Sozio, 60, of Largo was selling narcotics out of her house on Woodrow Avenue, just across the street from a city park.

According to the affidavit, Largo police put Sozio’s home under surveillance and conducted four traffic stops on people leaving the home, finding oxycodone, alprazolam, and hydrochloride in their searches. Police said in two of the four stops, the clients admitted to buying the drugs at the home.

The document said that officers saw the drug purchases happen when Sozio would leave her home and meet the customers along the road.

As part of their investigation, officers also retrieved garbage from the home, which tested positive for methamphetamine three different times.

While searching the home, officers found alprazolam and oxycodone pills as well as a bag of marijuana. The affidavit said Sozio admitted that the room where the drugs were found was hers and that they were being sold.

Sozio was charged with operating a drug house and several counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Correction: A typo in the original version of this story said the woman was arrested Thursday. She was actually arrested Friday.