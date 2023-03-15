LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman out on bond after being arrested for a scheme to defraud in Pinellas County is back in jail for 10 additional alleged crimes.

Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, was charged on Feb. 22 for allegedly tricking a Clearwater man into buying a mobile home for $7,500 that she wasn’t legally authorized to sell.

Previous statements from the Clearwater Police Department said Botello, age 75, had conducted the fraudulent sale between November and February.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records, Botello now faces an additional slate of charges for six counts of grand theft and three counts of scheme to defraud.

Botello had a hearing scheduled in Pinellas County court on Wednesday. The disposition of the case as far as setting bond has not yet been determined, though Botello’s attorneys had motioned to reduce her bond due to her age, according to county court records.