TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman who allegedly stole more than $68,000 from her boss while he was in the hospital has been arrested.

According to an affidavit, a roofing contractor hired Jennifer Lanners to manage his office in April.

Around the same time, he went to the hospital to be treated for an undisclosed illness and gave her access to the company’s and his personal bank accounts, authorities said.

After he recovered from his illness, the man returned to work and discovered someone had made numerous unauthorized transfers and credit card payments from both accounts, amounting to $68,629.10 in total, the affidavit stated.

Investigators subpoenaed his financial records and learned the money went from his account into Lanners’ personal bank accounts and was used to make payments on her credit card, according to the affidavit.

Lanners was arrested Wednesday for scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more) and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was released on a $50,000 bond, according to the report.

Online jail records show Lanners has previous arrests for scheme to defraud, grand theft, petit theft, retail theft, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and sale or delivery of a controlled substance among other charges.