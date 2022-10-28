LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A proposed recreational complex in Largo is up for voters’ approval on Nov. 8.

If approved, Referendum 2 would allow Porter Development to buy and build on a former landfill near Largo’s Central Park Nature Preserve. The plans include a sports center, lagoon, pickleball courts and an entertainment clubhouse.

“It’s never been done, and I think its never been done because the city is really concerned about taking the risk of dealing with that landfill. This developer is a private developer that’s willing to take that risk. I think it’s kind of a no brainer,” Mayor Woody Brown explained.

Residents have voiced concerns about the potential environmental impact of the project, saying it’s too close to a preserve.

“While some folks call the land that maybe sold a defunct landfill, it actually is now completely grown over and utilized and provides a buffer for not only this nature preserve but also for the surrounding neighborhoods as well,” said Megan Jetter.

Brown says even if voters approve the referendum, the developer could still walk away from the project.