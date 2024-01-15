LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo teen has earned perfect scores on both the SAT and PSAT, according to the Pinellas County School District.

Grayson Burns, 16, scored a 1,600 on the SAT on his first attempt — one month after he earned a perfect 1,520 score on the PSAT, according to the district.

The district said only the top 1% of test-takers earn a perfect score on even one test.

Burns said the best practice is to simulate the testing environment, don’t cram, and get good rest.

Burns is a student at Largo High School’s International Baccalaureate program. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society, the district said.

Burns has qualified for National Merit Scholarships due to his perfect scores.