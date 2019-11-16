Largo Tax Accountant accused of stealing money from clients and IRS

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The numbers just don’t add up! A Largo Tax Accountant is learning the hard way, you can’t mess with the IRS, and now, he’s facing felonies.

To file your taxes, you can go online, mail paper forms, or hire an accountant.

At least five people hired “DWM accounting” and likely wish they never heard of it.

Now Largo investigators tell us, customers of Dennis Maxey are being told they owe thousands to the IRS years after they believed he’d paid the agency.

“Mr. Maxey was friends with some of these victims. And they weren’t aware of this kind of behavior and they actually trusted him,” said Major Randall Chaney with the Largo Police Department.

Over the course of four years, beginning in 2014, police believe Maxey pocketed more than $300,000-in total.

Instead of sending it to the IRS, police say Maxey kept it.

“It’s actually illegal for him to have been collecting the money and putting into personal accounts. That money should go directly to the IRS,” said Major Chaney.

The scheme fell apart when the IRS started asking for its money.

Nobody came to the door when we visited Maxey’s house, twice.

Maxey has been in trouble before. He has a 2008 arrest for passing a bad check.

One of Maxey’s neighbors is surprised to hear about all this. “Seems like a nice guy,” said Anthony Lane.

Cops tell us Maxey came up with all kinds of excuses when clients asked about their tax payments.

Now, they may be on the hook to pay all over again.