LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man is accused of traveling to meet a 14-year-old girl and molesting her, according to the Largo Police Department.

In June, police got a call about a teenager who ran away from home after her parents discovered she was messaging an adult man on Snapchat.

While investigating the matter, officials learned the man, Austin Powers, had picked the girl up at least once and taken her to his home.

A few days later, he went to meet her mom, posing as the girl’s friend’s father. He told her mom he was taking her to play with his daughter at his home.

Powers is a registered sex offender. Officials said he was arrested by Plant City police in 2016 for a similar crime.

Powers was arrested Wednesday and charged with traveling to meet a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The investigation is ongoing.