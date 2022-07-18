PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County preschool teacher was charged with child abuse after authorities said she was caught on camera grabbing a 2-year-old several times and, in another incident, causing the child to fall to the ground.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Rebecca Bird, of Largo, was captured on school security camera video abusing the 2-year-old child.

Bird worked as a preschool teacher at Aldersgate Christian Learning Center from July 12, 2022 until she was fired Monday after school officials reviewed the surveillance video.

According to deputies, the victim’s mother was informed by the school that her child had been the victim of battery. Bird was then charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Deputies said they believe there are no additional victims. An investigation is ongoing.