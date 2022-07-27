LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who overdosed on drugs she allegedly sold him, according to the Largo Police Department.

According to a release from Largo police, Lisa Bulena, 46, was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in his bedroom on May 28, 2021. Police said they found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the home.

During their investigation, Largo police said they identified the suspected “drug dealer” who sold drugs to the victim. They arrested Bulena on June 20, 2022, over a year after the death. She was charged with manslaughter.

The Largo Police Department said it has seen an increase in illegal drug calls involving overdose and/or death, specifically related to fentanyl.

“This dangerous drug trend is growing at an alarming rate and we caution everybody against purchasing any form of illegal street drugs as many are being mixed with multiple substances that can cause drug toxicity,” Largo police said.

According to the police department, there have been 119 reports involving drug overdoses and 23 reports involving apparent drug-related deaths this year.