LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is asking for help in solving a missing person investigation that has lasted almost 29 years.

Largo police first began their investigation into the disappearance of 43-year-old James Woodard in September 1994 after his family got worried when they could not contact him for months.

Before the investigation, the last time anyone heard from Woodard was April 1994.

Investigators worked to trace the missing man’s path. Their findings revealed that Woodard was last at work in Pinellas County on April 29, 1994.

He then made his way to Bradenton Beach, where he checked out of the Tropic Isle Hotel on May 13, 1994. That was the last of Woodard’s known whereabouts.

Police said Woodard bought a .380 caliber firearm and was driving a 1993 Mazda shortly before his disappearance.

If you know anything about Woodard’s case, call Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department Investigative Services Division at 727-586-7480.