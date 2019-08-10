Live Now
Largo police searching for bank robbery suspect

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are searching for an at-large bank robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened Saturday morning at 9:47 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 1180 Jasper Street.

Detectives identified the suspect as 48-year-old Anthony Richard Williams. He fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon or vehicle was seen.

If you have any information or know Williams’ whereabouts, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

