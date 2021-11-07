Largo police get into shootout with rifle-wielding man during domestic disturbance, report says

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

A report from the department said officers were sent to 144th Lane North on a domestic disturbance call at 9:50 p.m.. The officers were told a man was at his ex-girlfriend’s home and getting into a fight with neighbors after damaging her car.

A witness also told dispatch that the man was armed and had fired a gunshot already.

The LPD said when officers got to the scene, they made contact with the man, who was seen holding a rifle. However, the interaction turned violent as a shooting broke out between three officers and the suspect, although the department did not say who fired first.

No civilians or officers were hurt in the officer-involved shooting, but the alleged gunman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, two other officers were taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment after getting into a wreck while responding to the domestic disturbance call.

The situation is still under an active investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now involved, per standard procedure.