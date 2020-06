LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police officers helped make a young boy’s birthday extra special over the weekend.

Little DJ’s mom, Tiffany Earley, told 8 On Your Side her son loves fire trucks and police officers and wants to be one someday.

For DJ’s 3rd birthday, his family held a special photo shoot with Largo officers.

Earley said one of the photos is getting a lot of shares online, and it’s all about showing support during these trying times.