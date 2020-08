LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo police officer has been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a PSTA bus in Largo.

According to Largo Fire Rescue, the officer was on foot being chased by a dog when they were hit by the bus on 134th Avenue and 121st Street North following a lost property call.

The officer has been transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and further medical evaluation. The dog did not bite the officer and was not injured.