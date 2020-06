LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

8 On Your Side has learned the Largo police responded to a domestic incident involving a weapon around 9:40 a.m. on Kent Drive North.

Police say a man who is not being identified at this time was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators are still interviewing the officers involved about what exactly prompted the use of force.