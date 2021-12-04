Largo police, firefighters help 19 families with holiday shopping trip

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – Largo police officers and Largo firefighters took over Walmart to make spirits bright and help families tackle their holiday shopping.

It was all part of the Largo PD “Shop with a Cop” event, an annual tradition for the department. This year, nineteen families went shopping with help from the police officers and firefighters for the annual event.

“Throughout the year there will be various officers on calls or even the fire department will see a family who can utilize this to make their holidays a little bit better,” Officer Steel Nardozzi said.

Families were paired up with a firefighter or police officer and able to pick out gifts and toys they wanted.

“Every year is rewarding, just seeing the excitement of the kids,” Officer Matt Williams said.

Largo Police Department said they have been this is the 28th year they have hosted their “Shop with a Cop” event during the holidays.