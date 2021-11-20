Largo police close road after man crashes into power pole, tree

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police say a man is in critical condition after crashing a car into a power pole and tree Saturday morning.

According to a department release, officers were sent to the intersection of the area of Walsingham Road & Indian Rocks Road after a reported single-vehicle traffic crash.

Police said a man driving Toyota Camry driving fast on Walsingham Road he turned onto the curb and

sidewalk, going through a power pole and hitting a tree head.

The driver was hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to Largo police. Officers said they believed the crash was caused by a medical episode.

The Largo Police Departments Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating what caused the wreck.

In the meanwhile, the road will be closed as crews clear the debris and repair the power pole, according to the release.