LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad is retiring.

According to an announcement from the City of Largo Wednesday, Chief Undestad’s last day with the department will be on June 2, 2023.

The now outgoing chief of police has served the community for over 33 years and has led the State and National Accredited Agency for over nine years as top cop.

“Under his leadership, Largo Police Department team members, both sworn and civilian, worked to achieve their vision through strategic policing, strong community relationships and empowering leadership at all levels of the organization,” the city said in his retirement announcement. “The Largo Police Department is known as an example of progressive and professional law enforcement by providing superior services to the community. ”

Deputy Chief Mike Loux is expected to fill the role of police chief effective June 3, 2023, due to “the excellent quality of existing leadership within the Police Department.”

Deputy Chief Loux also shares a long career with the Largo police department. In 1992, he started as a Telecommunicator. By 1995, he was sworn in as a police officer. Chief Loux also served as an infantryman in U.S. Marine Corps, earned his Master’s degree from Bethel University, and graduated from the 228th Session of the FBI National Academy.

“Please join the City of Largo in congratulating Mike Loux as the next Chief of the Largo Police Department,” the city said. “Under his leadership, the community can expect continued superior responsive and professional services to the Community of Choice in Tampa Bay.”