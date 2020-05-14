Largo police arrest man for stabbing woman to death

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have arrested a man after a woman was found stabbed to death in Largo.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment located at 152 3rd Street NW around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for an unknown situation. When officers arrived, police say they found a dead woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

After investigating, detectives developed probable cause to charge 55-year-old Christopher Gilley with murder in the first degree.

Police say Gilley and the victim were acquainted.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for the latest updates.

