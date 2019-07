LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo Police say they’ve captured 20-year-old Ryan Elliot.

Elliot is the third person accused of luring a man to an apartment complex, where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed.

Police said two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Gavin Griffin, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and both confessed to the crime.

Largo police say Pinellas deputies, and a Crimestoppers tip helped track him down.