Largo man wins $1 million prize from Florida lottery scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Matthew Anderson, 38, won the $1 million prize in the FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K, at 12001 Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.