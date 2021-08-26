Largo man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man found his golden ticket after winning $1 million by playing the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 61-year-old Largo resident Edward Noger purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K, located at 13098 Walsingham Road in Largo.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.