LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police officers arrested a man Friday after he allegedly tried to steal one of their bikes right in front of them, according to an affidavit.

Police said Thomas Allen Schroeder, 36, of Largo intentionally took the bicycle on Missouri Avenue, moved it 100 feet, and tried to ride off on it.

The police officers who were in the area approached Schroeder and stopped him from making off with the police bike.

The affidavit said there was an “indication of alcohol influence” during the incident.

Schroeder was charged with petit theft.