LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was accused of driving drunk and knocking down a large restaurant sign on Thursday.

According to an arrest report from the Largo Police Department, several people reported a driver going the wrong way down Ulmerton Road and crashing in front of Frida’s Café and Bakery at around 11 p.m. Police said Garry Ray Mccue, 51, was still in the driver’s seat when they arrived.

According to the arrest report, Mccue refused a breath alcohol test but allegedly showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot, watery eyes, poor balance, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Officers also performed a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGH) test, which allegedly indicated he was intoxicated, according to Largo police.

Mccue did not answer when police asked if he had been drinking alcohol. He was arrested and charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license. The arrest report said his license was suspended in August for failure to pay a financial responsibility.

Frida’s Cafe and Bakery told News Channel 8 they want their customers to know that despite the damaged sign, their staff is okay and the restaurant is fully operational.