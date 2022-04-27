PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he threw an ice cream cone at his girlfriend and punched her in the face.

Jonathan Stanford, 32, of Largo was arrested after deputies responded to a home in Largo following a verbal argument between the man and his girlfriend of three years.

When authorities arrived, they found “clear chocolate ice cream on the defendant’s face and shoulder,” according to arrest documents.

Deputies said Stanford threw an ice cream cone at his girlfriend and struck her in the face. The dispute allegedly broke out after the two got into an argument over Stanford’s drinking.

Arrest documents state Stanford has one prior conviction for felony batiery.