CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was accused of threatening to blow up a Costco in Clearwater on Friday.

Clearwater police said officers were called to the Costco at Clearwater Mall just before 1:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious envelope found inside the store.

A note in the envelope referenced a “biological threat” and an “explosive device”, according to a statement from the police department. The store was evacuated in response to the alleged threat for over three hours while law enforcement searched the area.

Clearwater police said Clearwater Fire and Rescue and surrounding agencies responded to the store to assist, but they found no evidence of a bomb or other threat.

Donnovan Jester, 31, was identified as the person who made the alleged threat and was arrested later that day. Jester was charged with making a false report of a bomb and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Jail records indicate he was also charged with two parole violations.