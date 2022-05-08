LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man whom they said attacked his girlfriend with a machete.

An affidavit said Timothy Regina, 63, was having an argument with his girlfriend in his car Wednesday when he hit her repeatedly with a machete.

Deputies said the victim was hit on the right hand, leg, and ankle. She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for minor injuries, according to the affidavit.

Regina was arrested and booked Friday night into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.