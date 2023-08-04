LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of murdering his girlfriend.

According to a release from the Largo Police Department, officers were called to the Sommerset Apartments on Vonn Road for a report of a suicidal person.

Police said Christopher Myers, 38, called 911 and claimed he found his girlfriend dead from several “self-inflicted” stab wounds. Detectives determined that she did not injure herself and an alleged “violent altercation” occurred between the couple.

Myers was arrested and charged with first degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and a probation violation. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday morning.