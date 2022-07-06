LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested after neighbors spotted him slashing several car tires late at night on July 4.

According to an arrest report from the Largo Police Department, residents saw Andrew Reardon, 29, walking around the area of 115th Street North and 116th Street North and crouching down by cars between 10 and 11:30 p.m. One neighbor reported hearing a tire hissing.

Largo police said Reardon slashed at least 19 tires in total and carved his initials into a car hood. He had a knife in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Reardon did not admit to vandalizing the cars, but told police he was in the neighborhood and being confronted by a resident. He also said he was drinking because he was “having a bad time of things” and had his belongings stolen. The arrest report stated that Reardon was homeless and has no ties to the Largo area.

Reardon was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with criminal mischief. Police estimated that he caused $2,000 to $2,500 in damages.