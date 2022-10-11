TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo transient made off with over $100 in cash after robbing a bank with just his fingers, according to an arrest report.

Deputies said Paul Sinclair, 56, entered a Chase Bank on Starkey Road and approached a teller with his hand under his shirt.

Sinclair then allegedly made his fingers take the shape of a gun and demanded that she give him money from the bank drawer, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said Sinclair also warned her not to press any buttons while he waited.

After getting the cash, Sinclair then left the bank, deputies said. The sheriff’s office arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.