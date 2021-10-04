Largo man pleads guilty to throwing plank, spraying officers with extinguisher during Capitol riot

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man pleaded guilty Monday to attacking officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to an announcement from the Department of Justice.

A DOJ report said 54-year-old Robert Scott Palmer, of Largo attacked officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department that were protecting the lower west terrace entrance.

Palmer threw a wooden plank at the officers and sprayed them with a fire extinguisher before throwing it as well, officials said.

While no injuries were reported from this attack, the DOJ said the items were thrown with enough force to be capable of “serious bodily injury.”

Palmer will be sentenced on Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m. by a federal judge. The DOJ said he faces a max sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.