LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man faces several DUI-related charges after police said he hit two motorcyclists with his pickup truck, sending one to the hospital Monday evening.

Kevin Cox, 67, faces a DUI charges as well as two DUI causing serious bodily harm charges.

Largo police said Cox was driving his red pickup truck when he hit a motorcycle with two people on it. Both were ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

One person broke 12 ribs and had to be rushed to the hospital, while the other rider fractured their pelvis, police said.

Upon investigation, police said Cox exhibited numerous signs of impairment. He head slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol and was not able to stand up by himself.

Cox was unable to do any field sobriety exercises except for the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, which he failed, according to police.

Cox originally denied being impaired and refused medial attention, but later asked to go to the hospital where police said it showed he had a BAC of .308. The Florida legal limit is .08.