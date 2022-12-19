LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly battered a woman with his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki, 24, drove his Honda with the victim still on the vehicle’s hood after she accused him of taking her cell phone.

Hakki allegedly drove for less than a mile onto Indian Rocks Road and into a parking lot where “the victim states he slammed on the brakes abruptly causing her to fall off the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

The victim suffered minor bruising as a result of the fall, deputies said.

The arrest document said the suspect and victim were in a relationship for about a year before the incident.

Hakki was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery (dating violence) and booked into the Pinellas county Jail.

He has no history of prior battery convictions, according to the sheriff’s office.