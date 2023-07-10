LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man died after a structure fire late Sunday night, according to deputies.

At about 10:29 p.m., first responders were called to a home at 10422 116th Avenue North in an unincorporated part of Largo after reports of smoke in the home, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said firefighters with the Largo and Seminole fire departments were already battling the fire by the time they arrived.

When they finally broke through the home’s front door, they found Thomas Shook, 59, on the floor.

The sheriff’s office said Shook was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

According to detectives, the fire does not appear suspicious at this time. However, the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.