Largo man charged with hate crime after attacking trans woman, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man is facing a hate crime charge after police say he battered a transgender woman in early September.

A Pinellas County affidavit states that William Gamble, 25, got into an argument with the victim on Sept. 11 that turned violent, hitting the victim in her face. The document says that Gamble called the victim several slurs and a “fake fraud” during the attack.

The victim suffered minor abrasions on her body that police say are consistent with her testimony.

Police arrested Gamble Saturday, which him now facing a charge of simple battery with a hate crime enhancement, upgrading it to a felony of the third degree.