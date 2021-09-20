Largo man charged with hate crime after attacking trans woman, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man is facing a hate crime charge after police say he battered a transgender woman in early September.

A Pinellas County affidavit states that William Gamble, 25, got into an argument with the victim on Sept. 11 that turned violent, hitting the victim in her face. The document says that Gamble called the victim several slurs and a “fake fraud” during the attack.

The victim suffered minor abrasions on her body that police say are consistent with her testimony.

Police arrested Gamble Saturday, which him now facing a charge of simple battery with a hate crime enhancement, upgrading it to a felony of the third degree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss