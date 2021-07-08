Largo man charged with DUI manslaughter following crash, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide Thursday night. 

The Largo Police Department responded to the intersection of Walsingham Road and 137th Street North just before 6 p.m for a multiple-vehicle crash.

Police say a Jeep Wrangler ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Prius who was traveling southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the Prius was transported to a local hospital where they passed due to her injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Wrangler exhibited signs of impairment and was placed in custody for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. 

The investigation is still ongoing.  Police say Walsingham Road will be closed until approximately 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss