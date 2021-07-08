Largo man charged with DUI manslaughter following crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide Thursday night.

The Largo Police Department responded to the intersection of Walsingham Road and 137th Street North just before 6 p.m for a multiple-vehicle crash.

Police say a Jeep Wrangler ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Prius who was traveling southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the Prius was transported to a local hospital where they passed due to her injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Wrangler exhibited signs of impairment and was placed in custody for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say Walsingham Road will be closed until approximately 11:30 p.m.