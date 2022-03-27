LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was charged with battery after attacking a pregnant woman in an argument Friday night, police said.

The Largo Police Department said Darnys Joel Reyes Colón, 39, got into an argument with the victim about another unrelated man.

During the argument, Reyes Colón punched the woman in the face, according to an affidavit.

The arrest document said the victim told him to stop and that she was pregnant. Police said that in response, Reyes Colón pulled the woman to the ground and kicked her in the stomach several times.

The victim tried to call 911, but Reyes Colón grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground before she could, another affidavit said.

After being read his rights, the suspect told police he believed the victim was pregnant, .

Reyes Colón was taken into custody on charges for felony battery and tampering with a witness.