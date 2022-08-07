ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Alonzo Lineil McCray Jr., 24, got into an argument with the victim Friday night that escalated into a physical fight.

Police said McCray hit the woman in the belly and tried to choke her in the back of his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the woman suffered scratches to her neck and was taken to a St. Petersburg hospital for evaluation.

She and the suspect were said to have known each other for around two years before the incident. The affidavit said the victim was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack.

Police said the defendant refused to talk after being read his rights. He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant female.