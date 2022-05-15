LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after they said they found 33 dogs and two children at his home that were possibly abused and neglected.

Deputies said that at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, they received a complaint about multiple dogs barking at a home on 119th Street North in the unincorporated part of Largo.

As they arrived, deputies heard the dogs barking and met with Terrell Coley, 38, in his backyard. There, they saw “a large amount of handmade wood kennels,” that had 33 pit bull terriers of various ages, according to a release.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said four of the dogs were injured when they were discovered. Deputies said the dogs were possibly used for a dog fighting ring, judging from the dogs’ conditions and dog fighting equipment found at the home.

Two children under the age of 14 were also found inside the home. Deputies said the two children were supposed to be in Coley’s care, but they had no food or drinks.

An affidavit said that the children were also exposed to the animal abuse, with their room being 20 feet from “numerous piles of dog feces, 2 malnourished dogs, and five puppies.

Deputies said while they searched for food, they also found cocaine, multiple guns, and ammunition. They also said “a large amount of white powder” was found and taken for testing.



Coley was charged with two counts of felony child neglect, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 29 counts of animal cruelty, two counts felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and one count possession of cocaine.

