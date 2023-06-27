PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Call it fate, or just irony — An intoxicated Largo resident lived up to the label of “Florida Man” beer he was drinking when he was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

Arrest documents say 39-year-old Seth Thomas, of Largo, was “yelling at traffic while walking in the roadway” on Tuesday, June 20. When he refused to stop, he was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication.

Deputies said Thomas was sipping from a can of “Florida Man” beer at the time of his arrest.

Beer maker Cigar City Brewing says the India Pale Ale is “brewed with a nearly criminal amount of hops and a moderate bitterness that just about matches Florida Man’s general disposition.”

The beer celebrates Florida “heroes” with a rap sheet “longer than his mama’s mustache.”

“This hopped-up whopper of a beer is big in character and guaranteed to sear itself into your memory, just like ‘the world’s worst superhero,’ Florida Man.”