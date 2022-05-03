LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested on DUI charges around a month after he hit two motorcyclists in a DUI incident, according to the Largo Police Department.

The department said Kevin Cox, 67, was charged Sunday night after he was driving under the influence in the area of Trotter Road and 17th Avenue Southwest.

Police said the man did poorly on his field sobriety exercises and showed signs of impairment, including poor balance.

Cox was also found to be driving with a suspended license, according to an affidavit. The 12-month suspension began on April 25, 2022.

On March 28, Cox was charged with multiple DUI charges after he hit two motorcyclists with his pickup truck, police said. At the time, police said Cox had a blood alcohol level of .308, nearly four times the legal limit.

One of the motorcyclists had 12 broken ribs while the other had a fractured pelvis after the collision, according to police.