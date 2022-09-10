LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested Friday after police say he cruelly killed a duck with his vehicle.

An arrest affidavit said Efren Lopez Perez, 42, of Largo was driving in a mobile home park on 142nd Avenue North when he allegedly ran over a duck on purpose.

Police said the impact killed the duck instantly. Blood was found where the duck was laying as well.

According to the document, the suspect sped up before hitting the duck with his vehicle. After being read his rights, Lopez Perez admitted to hitting the duck.

He was booked on a charged with a charge of cruelty to animals.