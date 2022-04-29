LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday after he allegedly swung a 7-month-old for being “fussy,” according to police.

An affidavit said that Edwin Cardon-Valencia, the baby’s sole caretaker, told Largo police he worked an overnight shift the night before and that the baby was irritating him.

After being read his rights, the “very cooperative” Cardon-Valencia told police that he grabbed the baby by his left wrist and quickly pulled him from the ground, according to the affidavit.

Police said Cardon-Valencia admitted to swinging the baby back and forth by his left arm until he heard a pop.

The affidavit said the baby suffered a left midclavicular fracture. According to police, Cardon-Valencia said he thought his actions hurt the baby.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge for child abuse.