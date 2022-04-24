LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly sexually battering a woman while she slept, according to an affidavit.

The Largo Police Department said that officers learned of the crime while investigating a separate criminal case.

A female victim told police that Daniel Hernandez Bineulo, 29, sexually battered her while she slept on April 18 at around 5 a.m., the affidavit said.

Largo police said the victim showed them text messages where Hernandez Binuelo admitted to battering her and apologizing for doing so.

During an interview with police, Hernandez Binuelo admitted to sending the messages and committing the crime, according to the affidavit.

Police said the 29-year-old also told them that he was told by the victim to not perform sex acts on her while she slept.