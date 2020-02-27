Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of killing his mother and stepsister with a machete faced a Pinellas County judge Thursday morning.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Largo at the Casa Bello Condominiums, located off 3rd Avenue Southwest. Police spoke with a man who said his son, Wiley MacKenzie, had attacked his wife and stepdaughter after an argument over money.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with many neighbors who knew the family. One man, Daniel Kramer, said he was there when the murder happened.

“We didn’t hear anything at that time,” said Kramer. “At 6:30 p.m. we were in the dining room, eating dinner and watching the news. Then, I noticed as I looked out my porch there was a flashing light… I noticed there was yellow tape around the trees.”







The neighbors Kramer had just spoken with hours before were now victims of the crime scene.

“I’m in total shock. The family lived there, we’ve been here a couple of years… Wiley was relatively quiet.”

8 On Your Side asked how he felt about the incident happening so close to home.

“Sadness,” said Kramer. “Sadness that a family has been destroyed. Sadness that people left before their time. I knew them… I would say hi. It’s just shocking and sad.”

Police found MacKenzie’s mother dead inside the home and his stepsister was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Neighbors told 8 On Your Side the mother was in her 70s and had cancer.

The mother and stepsister were inside a bedroom when MacKenzie burst inside and attacked his mother with a machete-style weapon, according to police. Officials say he turned the weapon on his stepsister after she screamed and tried to escape.

Police said MacKenzie’s father was unable to stop the attack and fled the home to call 911.

MacKenzie, 49, was arrested at the home and charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree.

The victim’s names are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

