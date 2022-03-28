PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested after police said he went over 120 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone Friday night.

Pinellas Park police said they clocked 22-year-old Luis Diaz going 123 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Police said Diaz blew a .144 and .151 on breathalyzer tests. He also “performed poorly” during field sobriety tests, according to police. In the arrest affidavit, police noted Diaz’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, while his balance was unsteady.

Diaz had an open container in his car, according to police. He faces a DUI charge.

Police said they pulled Diaz over after they saw him recklessly switching lanes at 123 mph. He also hit a guardrail as police stopped them.